BILLINGS - Rocky Mountain College never trailed on Thursday night as they ran away to a 80-45 win over Montana Western. The Battlin' Bears have now won 14 straight games.

N'Dya Flye led Rocky with 25 points, 15 rebounds and five steals as she continues to pack the stat sheet this season. Fellow guard Khloie Thatcher had 14 points and Shauna Bribiescas shot 6-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points.

As a team, the Battlin' Bears made 13 of 34 attempts from three.

No Montana Western player finished in double figures tonight. Shainy Mack was the leading Bulldogs scorer with eight points.

Rocky forced 24 Montana Western turnovers and scored 33 points off those turnovers, not allowing the Bulldogs to feel comfortable in the game. 12 of those turnovers were from Rocky steals.

The Battlin' Bears have now beat two ranked opponents in as many games with wins over then #5 Carroll College and #25 Montana Western. They've won 14 consecutive games and improve their record to 15-1 overall.

Montana Western falls to 12-5 overall, 2-3 in conference.

The men's game was cancelled due to COVID concerns.