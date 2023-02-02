BILLINGS, Mont.- An offensive explosion that included 17 three pointers and five Battlin' Bears in double figures led the Rocky men over the Argos 93-75.

While he wasn't in the starting lineup, Tayshawun Bradford came ready to play, sinking 16 first half points. The Battlin' Bears hit seven threes as a team and shot 42.5% (17-40) from the field in the first half.

If there's any team in the Frontier Conference that's equipped for a shootout, it's the University of Providence Argos, as they shot 43.3% from the field in the first half to keep the Battlin' Bears lead held to seven going into the break.

The Rocky men created separation from the Argos early on in the second half, when they rattled off a 15-0 run in a three-minute span early in the half to expand a lead that they would never let shrink below double digits. The Rocky men never lost their rhythm from downtown, hitting 10 more three pointers in the second half at a 52.9% clip as they broke away to win their second straight game at home.

"I thought our first half defense set the tone for us." Coach Bill Dreikosen said. "We held their top two scorers to five total points at halftime. It was good to see our guys come out and put together two good halves on both ends of the floor. Guys kept the energy up on defense in the second half and really shared the ball on offense which allowed us to pull away."

The Battlin' Bears had five players in double digits, including Tayshawun Bradford (25), Maxim Stephens (14), Nick Hart (12), Beau Santistevan (11), and Cade Tyson (11). Stephens ended with a double double after grabbing 10 rebounds and also dished six assists, while Hart also pulled down eight boards of his own and swiped two steals.

The Battlin' Bears' 17 threes were the most in a single game since December 16th, 2019, when they hit 18 threes against Embry-Riddle (Ariz.). Tayshawun Bradford hit seven three pointers in the game, the most in a single game by a Battlin' Bear since Joe'l Powers hit seven in 2017 against Salish Kootenai College.

The Argos were led by Marcus Stephens, who scored 18 second half points in an effort to keep the Argos in the game. Stephens finished with 23 total points and four rebounds. Kenny Curtis also added 16 points and four rebounds.

The Battlin' Bears (12-11, 4-7 conf.) will look to carry their momentum to Butte, where they take on #12 Montana Tech Saturday afternoon.

Article by Brandon Stinson, Rocky Mountain College Sports Information