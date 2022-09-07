BILLINGS- Rocky football is enjoying a bye week after faltering at home against the College of Idaho in their season opener.

It's a long season in the competitive Frontier Conference, and the Battlin' Bears believe this year could be special. That's the hope for 27-year-old defensive lineman, Wes Moeai.

It's Moeai's second season with Rocky, the fourth collegiate program he's played for. After his first year of college football, he took two years off on a mission with the LDS church. After his third stop, Moeai took two years away from the sport. When you add all that up, the now 27-year-old found a home in Billings last season, as his love for the game drew him back to the gridiron.

"I sat out for a year and I was sad, something was missing in my life and I knew it was football so yeah I came back to it and I'm grateful to Coach Stutz for letting me come back," Moeai said.

There's no doubt about it, football is a grind. Still, it's all worth it for the all-conference defensive lineman who admits he didn't think he'd be back for yet another season of college football .

"You don't have an appreciation for something until it's gone so me coming out here and doing this is small, very tiny compared to hanging it up and feeling like something's missing in my life," the senior said. "The fire is very strong, I'd rather be doing this then sitting at a desk and working I know this is for me, this is where I'm supposed to be right now."

Rocky currently boasts over 120 guys in the football program, with many of them being underclassmen getting their first taste of life in college. While Moeai has more than a few years on many of his teammates, and is already married, he said he's still a child at heart.

"You could ask my wife I'm kind of like the child so she takes care of me at home and stuff so I can relate with these guys because I bring the energy I'm still young inside, kind of older on the outside, but you know on the inside I'm still just a little kid enjoying my time out here with my brothers so you know they do stupid stuff when they do whatever they do, I come back to wifey and she takes care of the big child."