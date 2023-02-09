BILLINGS, Mont.- The Battlin' Bears women win their third straight in a game in which they never trailed, defeating MSU-Northern 64-54 Thursday evening.

Taylor Stephens and Ky Buell came out firing for the Battlin' Bears, each hitting both of their three point attempts in the first quarter to give the Battlin' Bears an early 23-13 lead going into the second quarter.

A slow start out of the gate for both offenses in the second quarter, but the Rocky women still held a 16 point advantage going into the half. The Battlin' Bears shot 8-12 from three point range in the first half, while holding the Skylights to only 0-3 from downtown at the halftime break.

MSU-Northern found an offensive rhythm to begin the second half, as they started on an 11-2 run to cut the Rocky lead to seven. Northern's run would be matched in the back half of the quarter, as the Battlin' Bears would finish the quarter on an 11-2 run of their own to maintain a double digit lead.

Both teams traded baskets throughout the fourth quarter, allowing the Battlin' Bears to maintain a double digit lead and take the victory at home.

The Battlin' Bears were led by 10 points and four blocks from Morgan Baird , 10 points from Gracee Lekvold , and six points, five assists, seven rebounds, and two steals. Ky Buell and Taylor Stephens each hit three pointers and scored nine total points.

The Skylights were led by 18 points and six rebounds from Riley Kehr, while Briaunna McCullough finished with 15 points and six rebounds.

The Battlin' Bears (18-7, 10-3 conf.) will take on No. 11 Carroll College in Helena Saturday, before taking on No. 15 Montana Western in Dillon the following Saturday to conclude the regular season.