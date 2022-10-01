20 Rocky takes down Montana Western 41-26 in Dillon

DILLON, Mont., Oct. 1, 2022- The Battlin’ Bears took down Montana Western with a complete team effort 41-26.

The Rocky offense scored first on an impressive 39 yard touchdown catch by DeNiro Killian Jr. from George Tribble to give Rocky an early 7-0 lead. Rocky’s defense began the game dominant, only allowing one first down and 25 total yards in the first quarter. Western would find the endzone with only 10 seconds left in the first half, but a blocked extra point would allow Rocky to hold the lead into the half 7-6.

Western’s Reese Neville would break off a 75 yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter, giving Western their first and only lead of the game.

The Battlin’ Bears would get the ball back and open up the passing game. George Tribble found DeNiro Killian Jr. for a 26 yard gain, then Trae Henry made an acrobatic catch for a 31 yard touchdown to give Rocky the lead back 14-13.

On Western’s next possession, Rocky’s defensive line made their presence felt, getting to Western’s Jon Jund as he threw, leading to a Kaysan Barnett interception.

Freshman Matt White would find the edge and scramble for a 28 yard run, a season long for him. George Tribble found Ben Rooney on the next play for 23 yards as Rooney made a tough catch over a Western defender to set Rocky up inside the 10 yard line.

Rocky’s offense had a trick up its sleeve to punch it into the endzone, as George Tribble motioned out of the formation, leaving Andrew Simon to take the direct snap and run the ball into the endzone to extend Rocky’s lead to 21-13.

Rocky’s defense would come up with another turnover, this time Brail Lipford, celebrating his birthday, grabbed an interception that bounced off the hands of a Western receiver and scrambled 34 yards for a Rocky touchdown, bringing the score to 28-13.

Western’s offense would put together a long drive capitalized by a Jon Jund two yard rushing touchdown, bringing the score to 28-20 entering the fourth quarter.

After a Tribble interception, Western would find the endzone on a two yard Colten McPhee touchdown. A missed extra point attempt would keep the Rocky lead at 28-26.

Rocky’s offense would not even make it on the field after Western’s score, as Jack Waddell breaks free on the kickoff for an 88 yard return touchdown, giving Rocky a 35-26 lead. The Battlin’ Bears defense forced a three-and-out on the following drive, leading to Zaire Wilcox breaking the game open with a 50 yard rushing touchdown to give Rocky a 41-26 lead after the failed two point conversion attempt, which would be the final score.

“Great team win,” Coach Chris Stutzriem said. “It wasn’t perfect, but it was a great team win. Defense did a great job of bend but don’t break and getting pressure on the QB. Offense did a good job of hitting big plays and controlling the clock to put the game away. Special teams were special today. Great job of scoring points and getting great field positions. I’m really proud of this team and these coaches.”

George Tribble threw 21-29 for 277 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Zaire Wilcox ran for 98 yards on 21 attempts and a touchdown. DeNiro Killian Jr. led Rocky receivers with seven receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown. Wyatt Brusven was Rocky’s leading tackler with 10 total tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss, while Nolan McCafferty totalled nine tackles along with a sack. Western’s Jon Jund threw 21-35 for 159 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Jund also rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown on 22 attempts. Reece Neville rushed for 86 total yards on six attempts, while Blake Sentman led Bulldog receivers with seven receptions for 66 yards. Western’s defense was led by Jaden Amasiu’s 12 total tackles.

The Battlin’ Bears (4-1) will return home to host Eastern Oregon next Saturday, October 8th at 1:00pm

Article by Brandon Stinson, Rocky Mountain College Sports Information