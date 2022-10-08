BILLINGS--#17 ranked Rocky Mountain college got off to a rough start, but ended the day with a 28-6 home win against visiting Eastern Oregon.

After some early miscues and turnovers on offense, the Battlin Bears got on the board midway through the first quarter with a Joseph Dwyer seven yard touchdown run.

The Mountaineers added a field goal to their total early in the second quarter to narrow the lead 7-3.

But Rocky responded just a few minutes later with an eight yard rushing touchdown from Zaire Wilcox.

Battlin Bears went into the half with a 14-3 lead.

Midway through the third quarter, Tanner Sweek ran an interception back for a 24 yard pick six.

Eastern Oregon added another field goal near the end of the third quarter, this one from 35 yards out.

But Rocky sealed the game with a George Tribble Jr quarterback keeper to lift the Bears to a 28-6 home victory.