Editor's note: Frontier Conference Release .

WHITEFISH, Mont., Apr. 3, 2021 - The 2020-21 Frontier Conference volleyball tournament is Tuesday, Apr. 6; Thursday, Apr. 8 and Saturday, Apr. 10. Top-seeded University of Providence is the defending tournament champion.

No Spectators: Due to Frontier Conference COVID-19 protocols, spectators will not be permitted. Each host school is responsible for a free web cast of conference tournament matches.

Regular season champion University of Providence (18-2) is the No. 1 seed and Rocky Mountain College (15-3, 16-3), the second seed. Both receive first round byes.

Tuesday, Apr. 6, Quarterfinal Matches

No. 5 Montana Western (3-15) at No. 5 Montana Tech (8-10), 7 p.m.

No. 6 MSU-Northern (2-18) at No. 3 Carroll College (10-8), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Apr. 6, Semifinal Matches

No. 1 University of Providence (18-2) hosts lowest remaining seed, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Rocky Mountain College (15-3, 16-3) hosts highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 10, Championship Match

Championship match is hosted by the highest remaining seed at 7 p.m. The tournament champion receives an automatic bid to the 2020-21 NAIA national tournament beginning Apr. 17.