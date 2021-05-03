In his latest race against Great Falls, Simpson ran the 100 M Dash in 10.79 seconds. A time that may seem slow now, after recently breaking the Billings Senior school record, clocking in at 10.68 seconds.

Billings Senior's Malikye Simpson is currently the fast man in the state. While the competition is trying to catch up to the track star, he's just taking the first towards his Division I dreams.

"The time off during COVID helped. I just put in my mind it's not going to come easy and just have to do it with hard work and dedication," said Simpson.

His performance on the track, is now opening doors for his first love, football. The junior has offers in hand from Montana and Montana State after his sub-11 performances.

"I've been the underdog we have really good athletes here for football so being an underdog for track I knew that for track having all those coaches see 'hey this guy is one of the fastest in the state he can help our team out a bit," Simpson said.

From underdog, to frontrunner. Humbly leading the Broncs as he closes in on the all-time state record of 10.5 seconds.