Fourth-ranked Griz fall to No. 6 EWU 34-28

When it mattered most on Saturday night, the sixth-ranked Eastern Washington Eagles relied on their quarterback, and Eric Barriere led them to a 34-28 win over No. 4 Montana on Saturday night.

Montana had their chances to win, including the final possession of the game.

After Cam Humphrey led the Griz to the EWU 34-yard line, he was knocked out with an injury. Bozeman High grad Kris Brown came in and got Montana down to the 13-yard line, but his pass fell incomplete as time expired.

Barriere finished with 422 yards passing, completing 58 percent of his passes to go with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Eastern Washington got on the board first as Eric Barriere found Andrew Boston from eight yards out on their first offensive series.

On the next series, after the Griz converted on a fourth down conversion thanks to an Eagles facemask penalty, Xavier Harris scored from three yards out to tie things up.

For Montana, Harris led the way with 124 yards on the ground and Humphrey threw for two touchdowns but two costly interceptions in the loss.

After Harris found room for a 44-yard gain, Humphrey found Samuel Akem for a 4-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-7 Grizzlies.

Montana came out of the locker room and drove right down the field, as Humphrey drove the offense 62 yards in six plays, finding Joey Elwell to make it 21-10.

The Grizzlies had chances to extend their lead, but a 48-yard field goal attempt was blocked. Eastern Washington took advantage, as Barriere found Boston for the second time.

Barriere nearly found him again on a two-point conversion attempt, but the pass was ruled incomplete, keeping the score at 21-16.

Montana's offense sputtered to start the fourth quarter, and the Eagles took advantage, as Barriere found Talolo Limu-Jones for a 58-yard completion, and Micah Smith punched it in from two yards out on the next play.

Barriere added a two-point conversion to put the Eagles up by three.

Humphrey would drive the Griz down to the Eastern Washington 11, but was intercepted while looking for Akem in the end zone.

EWU wasted no time as Barriere and RB Dennis Merritt drove the Eagles down field, with Merritt finding the end zone to put Eastern Washington up 10.

Just when it looked like Montana was out of it, Malik Flowers brought the ensuing kickoff back 99 yards to the house to make it 31-28.

Montana had a chance to take the lead, but Humphrey was picked off for a second time. The Eagles would kick a 30-yard field goal to make it 34-28.

Montana will return home next weekend as they host Dixie State. Kickoff for next Saturday's game is at 1 p.m. and you can watch the game on ABC Montana, and on SWX for Billings viewers.