For the three senior Lady Locos, all they know is first place. Now, in the final week of their prep golf careers, they continue to look forward.

"I don't think we have ever looked back at a state tournament it's always looking forward and now that we have one more year this is the last state tournament, I think we are looking forward to it and we want to make this one our best," said Laurel senior golfer, Hannah Adams.

Last weekend in Sidney, Laurel won the Eastern A crown, despite not playing their best.

"I think everybody struggled a bit but knowing we still won after struggling as a team gives us a little confidence going into state," said Laurel Senior Golfer Haylee Adams.

The team says the secret to their success has been their strong bond, and plenty of hard work.

"We're all like family we get together really well just being together, knowing we can rely on each other after a bad hole or anything relieves the pressure a little bit," senior Breanna Jensen said.

Haylee Adams added, "I think the way our small team bonds is different than a volleyball or football team. There's no drama, it's a family setting not a team setting."

"A lot of us have given up our weekends, afternoons, a lot of time over the summer to put time and effort into practices, putting in a lot of hours. We want to train the best and out prepare everybody," said Hannah Adams.

That bond, keeps the girls loose on the course as they strive to find on top once again in their last trip to state.

"I think three state championships are pretty good but four would be better."



The Laurel boys are looking for hardware as well. Locomotives won the state championship in 2019, and finished third last season behind Whitefish and Billings Central.

Last week the boys also won the Eastern A Divisional Tournament, keeping up the strong play they've had all year long.

Junior Eli Weisenberger says in 2019, when he was a freshman on the team, Laurel had to comeback to get the win. In 2020, he thinks the team may have underestimated the competition, and learned to not be too confident.

Now, Laurel has learned their lessons, and are prepared to bring home more hardware. Proving it's not just the girls winning on the course.