Editor's note: MCC Release.

Four players from the Region XIII Champion Miles CC Softball team have earned All Region XIII honors for the 2021 season and Head Coach Shawna Juarez was named Region XIII Coach of the Year.

Autumn Porter is a Freshman centerfielder from Miles City, Montana. Porter was 6th in the conference in batting with a .435 average and 2nd in home runs with 12. She had an on slugging percentage of .922 (2nd). She will play at Black Hills State in Spearfish, SD next season.

Tessa Della Silva is a Freshman from Hamilton, MT and played most of the season at 2B. Della Silva batted .415 on the season and was 2nd in the conference with 29 stolen bases. She was also 4th in the league with 12 doubles and hit 9 home runs.

Olivia Cook is a Freshman from Belgrade, MT and played 3B for the Pioneers. Cook batted .356 on the season and cracked 10 home runs with 31 RBI. She missed 14 games due to injury.

Kassiy Kinzie is a Freshman from Plains, MT. Kinzie was rock solid late in the season and in the Region XIII Playoffs. She was also named the Region XIII Playoff MVP. Kinzie had 31 appearances this season with 24 starts with a 15-8 record. In 139 innings of work, Kinzie struck out 156 hitters and had 17 complete games with a 3.58 ERA.