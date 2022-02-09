BILLINGS- Boxing is booming in Billings. It's blowing up across the entire state. That was on display recently at the National Silver Gloves Boxing Championships.

"A lot of talent, and a lot of good coaches involved right now," said Stewart Strever, Club President and Head Coach for Billings Elite Amateur Boxing.

Region 7, the region featuring Montana and other states in the Northwest finished fourth in the country, with 52 Montana boxers leading the way. Over a dozen Montana boxers won individual national championships, and four from Billings Elite Amateur Boxing brought home title belts.

Adriel Bear Don't Walk, Mason Hoops, Sereya Widner and Chase Strike won 2022 Silver Gloves Championships. Anthony Martinez won a bronze metal.

Hoops, Widner and Strike have each won two national championships.

A few years ago, JoJo Martinez became the first national champion for Billings Elite. Now, they seem to have a couple young champs bringing home belts every year.

"You know JoJo was the first champion and when she won, everyone started stepping their game up a little bit. All the girls started winning, it made the boys step their game up. To this day, we watched her in the finals over there and she's an inspiration to all these other little girls and athletes," Strever said.

Martinez has won multiple Silver Gloves titles. She lost in the title bout and finished second this last weekend in Missouri.

Widner said Billings Elite Amateur feels like family, and it helped her handle stress. `

"I've always had anger issues. When I started boxing, that stress went away," she said.

Adriel Bear Don't Walk said she loves boxing because nobody is able to bully her. Mason Hoops talked about how boxing makes him feel.

""It makes me feel really strong, makes me look like Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali," he said.

All of the boxers were proud of the club's efforts at the national championships, and Chase Strike is looking to what's next.

"I want to win the Junior Olympics."