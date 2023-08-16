PUERTO RICO- Team USA volleyball defeated the Dominican Republic on Sunday to win the bronze medal at the Pan-American Cup.

One of fourteen players on the roster is former Billings Senior and Washington State volleyball standout, Taylor Mims.

Mims has played professionally for four years in France and ranked second in scoring at the 2022-2023 AF League Championship.

At Billings Senior, she was the Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year in 2014 and led the Broncs to three straight state titles. She was a three-time all-Pac12 conference selection at Washington State.

Team USA went 5-1 at the Pan-Am Cup in Puerto Rico. Argentina won their first gold medal and Puerto Rico earned silver.

In a USA Volleyball story, U.S. Head Coach Brad Rostratter said after the win, “I think the most important piece is we’ve had different people step up in different moments and the more we stay together, the more we get better as a coaching staff and as a team...The better that is for us moving forward down to the Dominican Republic (for the NORCECA Final Six).”