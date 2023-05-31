BILLINGS--He was the do everything, play anywhere kind of guy. Dallas Neil was that kind of football player.

At Great Falls, he was the starting linebacker for the Bison in '94 and earned All-Conference honors as a junior. For his senior season, he moved to the offensive side and earned All-Conference honors as the team's starting quarterback.

Neil went on to play for the Griz from 1995-1999. He was on the National Championship team and once again, his diverse skills were put to the test both as a punter and tight end for head coach Don Reed.

As a junior, he had 23 catches and a couple of touchdowns. As a senior, he had 14 catches and three touchdowns.

But it was his punting that caught the eye of NFL scouts in high school. He set a Bison record, averaging 42 yards per kick, and that carried over to Montana where he earned all-Big Sky honors as a punter and earned academic honors three times.

Three NFL teams showed interest in Neil. Green Bay, Denver, and the Atlanta Falcons.

After he went undrafted in the 2000 NFL Draft, Neil was signed by Atlanta. He played six games and dealt with injury problems his rookie season. In 2001, he was released and signed to the practice squad before being re-signed and placed on the regular season roster for the 2002 season.

He injured his ankle once again and was placed on injured reserve and signed with the Jets. He was waived in 2004, ending his NFL career.

Neil lives with his wife and daughter.

Dallas Neil. 2023 Inductee into the Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame.