Editor's note: Rocky Mountain College Release.

Former Billings West High School standout, TyRaa Manuel has signed a letter of intent and will join the Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball program, head coach Wes Keller announced today.

Manuel, a 5-foot-9 guard, joins the Battlin’ Bears after averaging eight points and 6 rebounds per game for Billings West her senior season in 2018. She also was named second team all-conference, academic all-conference and was a participant in the Montana-Wyoming All-Star series.

“TyRaa is a winner,” Keller said. “She is a long, athletic guard that can shoot the three and get to the rim and finish. TyRaa has the ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor. We are very excited to watch her grow in our program over the next four years.”

“I chose Rocky because it is going to be a great fit for me,” Manuel said. “It has the program that I wanted academically, while still playing the sport I love. I’m more than excited to continue my athletic and academic career under Coach Wes. Their women’s basketball program has so much potential and I’m excited to work hard and to be a part of it.”

Manuel redshirted the 2019-20 season at MSU-Billings and will have four years of eligibility remaining for the Battlin’ Bears. She plans to major in psychology.