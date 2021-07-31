Fights under the lights, an MMA event featuring some of the top fighters in the region and some talent from the UFC returned to Dehler Park Saturday night.

Fans packed the stands, some on the infield, to catch all the action taking place right on top of home plate .

One of the fighters, Corey 'Whatchutalkinabout" Willis, Billings native and owner of 9Round Fitness, was looking to improve to 13-0 and defend his amateur heavyweight title.

Willis said he's grateful for the chance to defend his title in front of local supporters at the unique venue .

"You got the home town crowd here. We brought quite a few people in. I got to perform under quite a bit of pressure but I'm ready for it. We actually got about 130 people in these table seats ready to cheer me and my brother on. So we are excited. We got people from South Dakota and all across the state coming to see us so it'll be fun."

Willis defeated his opponent by TKO in the second round on Saturday night.