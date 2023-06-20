BILLINGS--Fellowship Baptist Church sponsored a free sports camp at Lockwood High school for nearly 500 kids. The camp drew coaches from around the nation, and around the world.

"Trying to get kids involved in all kinds of different sports here at the camp, we want kids to, you know, get off the sofa, get off their cell phones and be active, learn some new skills," head camp basketball coach Steve Willis said. "We've got all kinds of skill ranges, we've got kids who haven't played basketball at all, we've got kids who play probably every day."

Most of the coaches found the camp through connections with others in the sports or church community. The thing that brings them all together is their love of community and love of sports.

"You know, we've got people from all areas of the country because they just believe in the mission of Fellowship Baptist Church, who is sponsoring the camp, so they believe in serving other people, serving the community of Billings, and really being missionaries from their town in Alabama, in Georgia, and other states, coming here just to help kids," Willis said.

"As you saw, it's the relationships that we're building," camp head wrestling coach Brett Williams said. "Wrestling is the vehicle, but it's really about the relationships, and letting the kids know where they come from."

Williams, who has wrestled at the national level, sees sports as an ideal opportunity to teach life skills due to the qualities that are necessary to find success in sports.

"As you've seen some of the practice, it's not easy," Williams said. "It's determination, it's hard work, and all of that plays in life."