BILLINGS- 21 points from Skyview's Breanna Williams helped the Falcons snap a 21-game losing streak to crosstown rivals Billings West on Saturday 50-48.

Williams had just four points in the first half, sitting out for much of the second quarter with foul trouble. That was when the Lady Bears made their run, at one point leading the Falcons by 13 points.

At halftime, they trailed West by 7 points before Williams took over. The sophomore had 14 points in the third quarter, 17 total in the second half as Skyview used a 20-point quarter pull away and never look back.

The largest lead for the Falcons was 8 with five minutes remaining after a Brooke Berry jumpshot. Berry finished with 13 points.

Billings West was able to mount a late comeback of their own, pulling within two with under a minute to play. Skyview's stingy defense was able to hold them at bay and Taylee Chirrick's halfcourt heave was short as the final buzzer sounded.

Chirrick led Billings West with 19 points. Baumann was the only other Golden Bear in double digits with 10. The Lady Bears are now 15-1 overall this season. Skyview improves to 14-2.