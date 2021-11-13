ESPN announced College GameDay is going to Columbus, Ohio on November 20, turning down the invite to take the show to the Brawl of the Wild in Missoula.

Ohio State hosts Michigan State next Saturday in a top-ten matchup in the FBS. ESPN announced their decision during the Ole Miss-Texas A&M broadcast on ESPN Saturday night. They also announced the decision on the "College GameDay" twitter account.

Montana and Montana State football fans, along with help from across the Big Sky Conference have campaigned for the show to come to Missoula for the past month with the hashtag #GrizOnGameDay.

After both teams won on Saturday, the Brawl of the Wild will feature a top-ten matchup between the Grizzlies and Bobcats. Montana State is 9-1 and currently ranked #3 in the latest STATS Perform FCS Poll. Montana is #9 in the poll with their 8-2 record .

ESPN's "College GameDay" premiered on the campus of Notre Dame when the Irish hosted Florida State in 1993. Since then, the pre-game show has traveled around the country visiting campuses before high profile games .

The show is known for its prediction segment at the end of each broadcast, made famous by Lee Corso choosing the winner of the host school's game by wearing the mascot's headgear to show his prediction.

Recently, the crew led by Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, and others has visited FCS schools. Most recently, College GameDay traveled to Brookings, South Dakota for a FCS matchup between North Dakota State and South Dakota State in 2019. In 2018, the crew hosted the show in Harrisburg, Virginia when then top-ranked James Madison hosted #11 Villanova.