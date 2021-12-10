LAS VEGAS - Entering round nine of the National Finals Rodeo, the talk around town is about Edgar's Parker Breding, who leads the average by two rides after a great performance in round eight Thursday night.

Breding earned a 92.5 aboard Let's Gamble on a terrific ride, his third win of the National Finals Rodeo, giving him control in bull riding.

"I try not to get complacent with any of these results, we got two more," says Breding. "I take it one at a time and see where we are when the dust settles."

Making the trip with Parker is his father Scott, who has 30 years experience as a bull rider, and Parker says having him and the rest of his family in Las Vegas means the world.

"It's so amazing to have my father here my folks as a whole to have that safety net and confidence he gives me every day he asks me what my bull is, and gives me positive feedback immediately. They show up to my room before they are headed here every day. My mom will give me a kiss, dad will shake my hand and tell me to just go do it, don't think about it and that's huge advantage. A lot of people don't have that."