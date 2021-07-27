Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Beaverhead, Big Horn, Broadwater, Carbon, Carter, Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Deer Lodge, Fallon, Fergus, Gallatin, Glacier, Golden Valley, Granite, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Liberty, Madison, Meagher, Missoula, Musselshell, Park, Petroleum, Pondera, Powder River, Powell, Ravalli, Rosebud, Silver Bow, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Treasure, Toole, Wheatland, and Yellowstone counties in effect until further notice. due to increasing particulate concentrations from local and regional fires This alert will be updated again at 9 AM MDT 7/28/21. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Broadus, and Hamilton are Unhealthy. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Birney, Butte, Cut Bank, Dillon, Frenchtown, Great Falls, Helena, Lewistown, Malta, and Seeley Lake are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Missoula, Thompson Falls are Moderate. When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov.

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR KEVIN OLSON. KEVIN IS A 53-YEAR-OLD WHITE MALE, 5 FOOT 9, 185 POUNDS, GREY HAIR, AND BLUE EYES. KEVIN LEFT FROM PLENTYWOOD, MONTANA FOR A MOTORCYCLE TRIP TO THE SOUTH DAKOTA BLACK HILLS AREA ON SATURDAY AND HAS NOT BEEN HEARD FROM SINCE. HE IS RIDING A BLUE 2008 HONDA MOTORCYCLE. KEVIN DOES TAKE MEDICATION FOR A HEART CONDITION AND THERE IS CONCERN FOR HIS HEALTH AND SAFETY. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT KEVIN OLSON, PLEASE CONTACT THE SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE AT (406) 765-1200 OR CALL 9-1-1

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 110 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today will be the hottest day of the week. A cold front tonight will bring some relief from the intense heat on Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. &&