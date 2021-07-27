Frontier Conference
Editor's note: Rocky Mountain College Release .
 
Eastern Oregon University is the preseason favorite to win the 2021 Frontier Conference fall football championship in a poll of the league's head football coaches.
 
Rocky Mountain College went 1-3 during the shortened four-game spring season. Rocky had 11 all-conference players during the spring season led by Alex Bush an honorable mention All-American. 
 
Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams. First place was worth seven points, second place worth six points, third place worth five points, fourth place worth four points, fifth place worth three points, sixth place worth two points, and seventh place worth one point.
 
The Poll is as follows:
 
Eastern Oregon (3 - 1st Place Votes)39 points
College of Idaho (2 - 1st Place Votes)36 points
Montana Western (1 - 1st Place Votes)36 points
Carroll College33 points
Southern Oregon30 points
Montana Tech (2 - 1st Place Votes)26 points
Rocky Mountain College15 points
MSU-Northern8 points

