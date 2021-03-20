Eastern Oregon blanks Carroll in season opener

Editor's note: Eastern Oregon Sports Information.

Eastern Oregon University Football got its 2021 spring season started off to a roaring start as the Mountaineers shutout Carroll College Saints inside Community Stadium Saturday afternoon. With the win, EOU starts the season 1-0.• The Mountaineers scored three touchdowns in the second quarter and one in the third to secure the four-touchdown win at home. 354 yards on offense was the difference maker offensively, while EOU's defense limited Carroll College (1-1, 1-1 Frontier) to just 168 yards.• Also helping the Mountaineers in the win was the special teams unit as they scored two of the team's touchdowns on punting situations. Defensively, Eastern also had two interceptions on the day and tallied three sacks.• The first quarter was a scoreless affair as neither team found the back of the end zone. Late in the first quarter, EOU took over with 20 second on the clock and that drive resulted in the first score for the Mountaineers in the second quarter.• Kai Quin capped off an 11 play, 88-yard drive that chewed up 6:42 of clock time. He hit a wide-open Cade Reed in stride from 17 yards out to give EOU the lead. Jaiden Machuca's extra point was good and the Mounties went ahead 7-0. From that point on, EOU never looked back.• Quinn's touchdown pass was his lone one of the game, but it was the first of three touchdowns for Eastern in the second quarter alone. The second touchdown was a special teams one as a muffed snap on the punt attempt allowed Wesley Avila to pick up the loose ball in the end zone for the score.• The quick recovery from Eastern allowed them to establish a 14-0 lead with 7:42 to play in the first half and they did not let up. With 5:50 to go in the quarter, OEU got the ball back inside Carroll territory following a 12-yard punt by the Saints. That kick was the key component in allowing the Mounties to score one more time before halftime.• Following the punt, Quinn hit Isaiah Thomas for a 34 completion on a third-and-10 pass that got the ball down to the one-yard. On the next play, John Lesser took a handoff and walked into the end zone for the score. Going into halftime, EOU led 21-0.• Coming out of the break, EOU wasted little time scoring its fourth and final touchdown. The Saints got the ball to start the third quarter but had to punt on their first possession. On the snap, the punt was blocked by Chase Van Wyck and Jordan Eggers scooped up the free ball for the easy score.• The Saints threatened to score late in the fourth following a fumble by the Mountaineers. The recovery by the Saints got them to the Mountaineers 32-yard line. Eastern forced a third down situation and on the pass by Carroll Collegegot the ball back with a one-handed interception that silenced the Saints' chance at scoring. EOU then ran out the final 6:10 off the clock to secure the win.• Kai Quinn was efficient going 16-28 through the air for 216 yards and one touchdown. He also carried the ball six times for a game of 15 yards.• Isaiah Thomas pulled in five catches for 83 yards to lead the receiving corps. Saige Wilkerson had four catches for 66 yards.• John Lesser rushed the ball 13 times and picked up 35 yards. Andrew James had the most rush yards with 49 on five carries.• Chase Van Wyck led the defense with eight total tackles. He also had 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in the win.and Wesley McIlwaine each pulled down one interception to lead the secondary.• Sage DeLong had six tackles in the win and 2.5 tackles for loss.• Devan Bridgewater was 6-19 for just 54 yards and had a pair of interceptions.• Matthew Burgess led the ground game with a game best 134 yards on 21 carries. Burgess also had two catches for 19 yards.• Tony Collins had two catches for 25 yards to lead the receivers for Carroll.• Nate McGree led the defense with nine tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.• TJ Abraham and Garrett Kocab each had seven tackles in the loss.6 – With the win on Saturday, EOU has now each of the last six matchups against the Saints.28 – In each of the last two wins against Carroll College, the Mountaineers have scored 28 points.3 – Dating back to last season, Eastern has now won each of its last three games.0 – The Mountaineers shutout win is their first since the 2016 season.• Eastern Oregon will now hit the road for week No. 2 of the spring season. The Mountaineers will head to Billings, Mont. to take on Rocky Mountain College. Kickoff against the Battlin' Bears is set for 12 p.m. PT/1 p.m. MT.