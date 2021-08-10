Old or young, everyone gets a chance to cross the finish line at Dream Chasers Racing, and that's exactly what they were doing recently at Big Sky Speedway.

In its first year, Dream Chasers racing is looking to make its mark on the racing industry in Montana. At the helm is passionate founder, Richard Lee Todd, who helped construct the motocross track at Big Sky Speedway.

"It took us about a month and a half because we all have full time jobs so we did it on the weekends and when we could and so it was a little bit at a time and you come in and you process the dirt and you have to shape it but most importantly we want the track to be exciting but safe," said Todd.

One of the organization's goals is letting kids as young as four years old compete so they get a chance to learn the sport.

“We get them started early and then all the way up the pros. It's really a cool thing. You get all the way out here and those are the real dream chasers you know. They got the vision and you see them out here, it's so cool," Todd said.

And the kids are grateful for the opportunity. 13-year-old Dylan Hoban said, "I think its cool that people of all ages can participate.”

17-year-old Colter Watts added, "They have open practices you can come out and get familiar with the track and they don't change it up to much... Everyone's kind of like a family in it. It makes me feel welcome and be able to ride as a C class rider.”