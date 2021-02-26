BUTTE, Mont.- A three-person attack propelled Montana Tech past Rocky Mountain College on Thursday night at Kelvin Sampson Court, 82-66 in the quarterfinal round of the men's of the Frontier Conference playoffs.



Montana Tech (13-10, 12-8 Conf.) advanced to the semifinals on Saturday night and will play second-seeded Carroll College.



Sindou Diallo led the charge for the Orediggers with 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting while Derrius Collins scored 21 and Taylor England chipped in 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Cody Baumstarck, Markieth Brown Jr., and Drew Huse each scored six points.



Montana Tech finished the game shooting 55.7 percent from the floor and outrebounded the Battlin' Bears 35-30.



Tayshawn Bradford led the Battlin' Bears (1-17, 1-15 Conf.) with 24 points.



The Frontier Conference semifinal against Carroll College will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday night in Helena.