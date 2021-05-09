Editor's note: Dickinson State Release.

BELLEVUE, NE- The Dickinson State University softball team are the 2021 North Star Athletic Association Softball Tournament Champions after defeating the Valley City State University Vikings, 4-3 in the championship game.

The Blue Hawks stole the lead late in the game in a 4-3 victory over Vikings on Saturday. The game was tied at three with Dickinson State batting in the bottom of the sixth when Hailey Enriquez (SO/Sparks, NV) hit a solo homer.

Former Billings Senior pitcher, outfielder Cassidy Venner is part of the Blue Hawks team.

Dickinson State earned the victory despite allowing Valley City State to score three runs in the third inning. Valley City State offense in the inning was led by Joelle Aiello, Riley Perryman, and Sierra Crocker, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

In the first inning, the Blue Hawks got their offense started when Enriquez tripled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs.

Jaya Allen (JR/Spokane, WA) earned the win for the Blue Hawks. She went seven innings allowing three runs on nine hits, striking out eight and walking one.

Enriquez led the Blue Hawks with two hits and four RBI's.

The Blue Hawks earned an automatic bid into the 2021 NAIA National Softball Tournament with winning the NSAA Softball Tournament.

The NAIA National Softball Tournament opening round will take place May 17-19.

More information to come regarding who and where the Blue Hawks will be playing in the NAIA National Softball Tournament.