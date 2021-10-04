Joliet volleyball took home the 2020 Class B state championship and as they attempt to defend their title, they find themselves trying to get back to championship form.

The 2020 state champs will be the first to tell you their season has gotten off to a bit of a slow start. That said, the J-Hawks have full confidence in themselves to get back on track at the midway point of the season.

"We've talked a lot about how we haven't peaked yet and I don't think we have. We still have a long way to go until tournaments come," said Breanna Blain, senior right side hitter.

Senior middle hitter ChelSea DuBeau added, "We did start off slow and we were just trying to gel with our teammates. We have some new teammates so its been a bit slow, but I know we can be as good as last year's team or even better."

Joliet returns three seniors along with other members of last year's squad. One of those seniors, Kyelynn Coombe, credits the team's ability to stick together through the highs and lows.

"The leadership our team has, the unity our team has. All of us talking and staying together because you can't do much if you aren't together or are a one man show. Everybody is playing and everybody is stepping on to the court and playing to their best ability," said Coombe.

The J-Hawks have a favorable schedule heading into the postseason with their final five matches at home. They welcome in the defending Class C state champion Bridger Scouts on October 14th.