It was a historic night in Glendive on Saturday.

The Dawson Community College Buccaneers punched their ticket to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas with a win over Indian Hills.

The Buccaneers survived multiple looks at the rim by the Warriors in the final seconds to hold on 68-67. With the win, Dawson punches their ticket to the NJCAA National Tournament for the first time in the program's 63-year history.

Dawson returned just two players from a team that won a Region XIII Championship a season ago. When asked about what makes this group special, Dawson Head Coach Joe Peterson said a compliment from the opposing coach after Saturday night's win said described his team to a tee.

Peterson paraphrased the Indian Hills Head Coach, "Your players just have this smart toughness, they are tough and they take whatever is thrown at them. They keep coming at you and coming at you. They never give up or lose hope." Peterson continued to say, "Just believing in each other, our coaching staff, our program, and our system. They just always believe that they are going to win."

The victory was Dawson's 13th win in a row. The national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas will take place April 19-24.

The program is asking for any donations to help fund the team's trip Kansas. Donations can be sent to the school at 300 College Drive Glendive, MT 59330.