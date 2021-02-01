Editor's note: This is a release from DCC Athletics.

For the third consecutive year, the Dawson Community College softball program has been nationally ranked. The NJCAA released its Division preseason rankings on January 19th with Phoenix College in Arizona leading the way at the number one spot.

It was in 2019 DCC softball received their program’s first ever national ranking during the season at #17. In the 2020 season they were ranked #21 in the preseason, but didn’t get a chance to showcase their talents due to the Covid pandemic. This season, the preseason polls again have Dawson in the #21 spot.

An excited head coach Jim LeProwse commented, “Being nationally ranked means that the hard work and dedication to DCC Softball by our players and coaches has paid off. We have been able to guide our program in a positive direction and it is paying off big time for us. It is exciting for DCC as a whole, and definitely the Glendive community. It puts small town rural Montana on the map on a large scale.”