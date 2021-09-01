Dawson CC
Editor's note: DCC Release. 
 
The Mon-Dak Conference Volleyball Player of the Week is Logan Stetzner, a 5’ 6” freshman right side hitter from Dawson Community College. 
 
Stetzner had a standout week last week as the Buccaneers went 4-1. She had 42 kills in 145 attempts with 21 errors, 57 digs, 15 assists, 10 aces, and .5 blocks during the five matches. 
 
Stetzner is currently sitting 3rd in the conference in total kills and 8th in the conference in aces per set. 
 
Logan is from Anaconda, Montana and she attended Anaconda High School.

