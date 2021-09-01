Editor's note: DCC Release.

The Mon-Dak Conference Volleyball Player of the Week is Logan Stetzner, a 5’ 6” freshman right side hitter from Dawson Community College.

Stetzner had a standout week last week as the Buccaneers went 4-1. She had 42 kills in 145 attempts with 21 errors, 57 digs, 15 assists, 10 aces, and .5 blocks during the five matches.

Stetzner is currently sitting 3 rd in the conference in total kills and 8 th in the conference in aces per set.