Dawson Softball clinches third straight conference title
- Spencer Martin
-
- Updated
- Comments
Editor's note: Dawson Release.
The 2021 DCC Softball Team has clinched the Mon-Dak Conference Championship for the third season in a row. This is the 8th MonDak Championship in the last 10 years for Dawson Community College Softball.
Dawson has previously won it in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, and now in 2021. The 2020 softball season was canceled due to Covid 19. Head coach Jim LeProwse stated, "I have been at Dawson for 11 years now and we have played 10 seasons. We have never finished below second place in the MonDak since I have been here. This is a true testament to the quality of student athletes that we have been able to recruit to Dawson. It is such a great feeling to see all of our players' hard work pay off for them."
Coach LeProwse's overall record for the past 10 seasons in the MonDak conference up to date is 143-16 and the Lady Buccaneers have 4 conference games left with Williston State College on Saturday and Sunday.
Dawson Community College is busy preparing to host the NJCAA Division II West Sub-Regional Softball Championships Tuesday-Thursday, May 4-6. There will be four games on Tuesday and Wednesday, starting at 10:00 each day and running every two hours. The championship game will be at 4:00 pm on Wednesday. Thursday’s game will only be necessary if the team from the loser’s bracket wins the championship game against the undefeated team. The games will be played at BL Baker Memorial Field on the campus of DCC in Glendive. It will be a five-team double elimination tournament.
DCC will not only be the host but they will also be the #1 seed in the tournament. Their first game will be at 2:00 pm on Tuesday. If they win that, they will play again at 10:00 am on Wednesday. Miles Community College will be the #2 seed. Lake Region State College will be the #3 seed with Williston State College and Bismarck State College rounding out the field as the #4 and #5 seeds, respectively. Tickets are $10 per day for an adult or $15 for the entire tournament. Kids will pay $5 each. Bucs Club members will get in free with their season passes. DCC faculty, staff and students will also get in free with their ID.
The winner of the West Sub-Regional Tournament and the runners-up will advance to the Region Tournament which will be hosted by the winner of the East Sub-Region winner on May 9-10. The winner of the Region Tournament will advance to the District Championship at the Region XI Winner on May 14 -15 with an automatic berth to the National Tournament on the line.
Tags
Spencer Martin
SWX Montana Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
KULR8 TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- MSUB's Will Riley boasts 'unique' skillset for Jackets
- NA3HL announces relocation of Missoula Jr. Bruins
- Bobcats rushing attack on full display at Sonny Holland Classic
- Midland Roundtable unveils 2021 Athlete of the Year Finalists
- Orediggers begin spring ball, release Fall schedule
- MSUB's Ackerman wins again at historic Drake Relays
- Miles CC Baseball wins 16th straight conference title
- ‘This was not for her political views’: Former Hokies player defends coach over handling of teammate who declined to kneel before games
- Ex-Wildcat Rob Gronkowski sets Guinness World Record at Arizona Stadium
- Greg Hansen: Jedd Fisch, with his 'Gronx Zoo' and social media savvy, already changing public perception
Videos
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2021 KULR-8, 2045 Overland Ave Billings, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.