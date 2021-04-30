Editor's note: Dawson Release.

The 2021 DCC Softball Team has clinched the Mon-Dak Conference Championship for the third season in a row. This is the 8th MonDak Championship in the last 10 years for Dawson Community College Softball.

Dawson has previously won it in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, and now in 2021. The 2020 softball season was canceled due to Covid 19. Head coach Jim LeProwse stated, "I have been at Dawson for 11 years now and we have played 10 seasons. We have never finished below second place in the MonDak since I have been here. This is a true testament to the quality of student athletes that we have been able to recruit to Dawson. It is such a great feeling to see all of our players' hard work pay off for them."

Coach LeProwse's overall record for the past 10 seasons in the MonDak conference up to date is 143-16 and the Lady Buccaneers have 4 conference games left with Williston State College on Saturday and Sunday.