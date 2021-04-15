The Dawson Men's Basketball team is making history this season in Glendive, and the journey isn't over yet.

The Buccaneers won the Region XII championship, then they qualified for the national tournament in a narrow 68-67 game over NAIA perennial power, Indian Hills for the North Central District Championship.

Now, Dawson is headed to Hutchinson, Kansas with a mantra of 'Why Not Us?' as the program is set to compete in the NJCAA national tournament for the first time in its 63-year history.

"It's hard to believe honestly. Just thinking of all the great players, coaches, teams that have come through Dawson in 63-year history of the program. So many came close, like there was four or five teams one win away. For us to be the one's to get over that hump and win the town is buzzed about it, everybody is excited about it. Obliviously the college, students a lot of people are in shock and disbelief but we are just excited that we get to represent Glendive and DCC on the national stage like this," said Dawson Head Men's Basketball Coach Joe Peterson.