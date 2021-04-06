Dawson men win back to back Region XIII titles

Editor's note: DCC Release.

The Dawson Community College Buccaneers clinched back to back Region XIII Championships on Monday night in Glendive with a 60-56 win over the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats.

The Bucs started the game quickly on a tip-in by Mike Jok, lay-up by Cordell Stinson. Jajuan Tot then made two jump-shots and Stinson added a traditional 3-point play, but free throws allowed NDSCS to keep it close. Dawson went cold for a stretch and the visitors went on a 17-7 before Dawson closed the first half on an 11-0 run, fueled by a jumper from Reggie Martin, followed by a tip-in dunk by Martin. Jalen Tot scored another 3-point play and then Kennedy Brown and Jajuan Tot also scored, giving them a lead of 32-25 heading into the locker room. Jajuan Tot scored 9 points in the first half.

NDSCS's Khari Broadway scored the first five points of the second half to pull the Wildcats within 2 points, but that was the closest they would get the rest of the way. Dawson went up by as many as 9 points with 4:39 remaining. Late free throws by Riley Spoonhunter and Jajuan Tot helped to seal the four point victory.

Head Coach Joe Peterson shared his perspective, "It's really extraordinary what these young men have accomplished. It was basically a brand new team with only 2 returners from last year's championship. They have overcome the challenges presented by COVID all year and the challenges of playing 21 conference games (3 times against each opponent) and the high expectations from last year's success, and replicated it; carving their own path and identity. They did it tonight like they have all year, with great defense and rebounding. What a special moment to share with a special group of young men, on and off the floor! I'm thankful that God has given me the opportunity to work at such a special place like Dawson and to be a part of this!"

Dawson was led by Michael Jok's 12 points (2-2 3pt), 12 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. JaJuan Tot and Charles Lampten both added 10 points to go along with 5 and 6 rebounds respectively. Overall, the Buccaneers stifling defense was the difference in the game, as they held the Wildcats to 29% shooting for the game and forced 15 turnovers. It is a similar recipe for what they’ve done all year as DCC is 14th in the country in defensive field goal percentage and 7th in turnovers forced. DCC didn't shoot it particularly well either. They are 3rd in the country in field goals made, but only connected on 21 of 66 shots on Monday (32%). Fortunately, they dominated the rebounding battle 51-38, including a 13-4 advantage on the offensive boards which led to a 15-5 edge in second chance points.

North Dakota State College of Science was led by Broadway's 15 points and 12 rebounds. Both Rashaun Parker and JaQuan Sanders-Smith added 12 points and 5 rebounds each. The Wildcats' struggles came from behind the arc as they only made 6-26 from 3-point territory.

Before last year, it had been 49 years since Dawson won a Region Championship, but it only took one year to win it again. The Bucs are 22-2 on the season. They have won 12 games in a row and have 26 straight home wins vs. conference teams.

Dawson will host the winner of the Region XI Championship Game between Indian Hills CC and Southeastern CC on Saturday in Glendive at 6:00 pm.