Editor's note: Dawson Community College Release.

Dawson Community College posted their nation leading 15th win of the season by beating Miles Community College 88-69. They are 15-2 overall and 14-2 in conference play which is good for a 3 game lead over 2nd place with only five games remaining.

Bucs Coach Joe Peterson praised his group, "I think we've played a lot better these past two games. We are executing better and getting back to Buccaneer basketball. We started this game a little shaky by giving up too many 3-pointers, but we settled in and really made them work for every bucket. I loved the way we crashed the offensive glass tonight. Charles played big and almost outrebounded their entire team."

In the first half, there were 5 ties and 3 lead changes as the teams battled back and forth. The Pioneer's Dylan Hushaw was unstoppable going 5-6 from 3-point range, scoring 17 points and grabbing 4 rebounds to singlehandedly keep the visitors in striking range. The Pioneers connected on 8-16 from long range in the opening twenty minutes, but Reggie Martin's 3-pointer off an assist from Jalen Tot gave Dawson a 45-41 lead at half-time.

In the second half, Miles guard Favour Chikwukelu nailed a 3-pointer on their first possession to draw the visitors within one point at 44-45. The Bucs then took control with a 21-4 run and the Pioneers never got any closer than 14 points the rest of the way. The run began with lay-ups by Mike Jok and Charles Lampten. Jok added a couple free throws and another jumper during the run and Cordell Stinson scored a couple baskets. Jajuan Tot also scored five points during the run which was capped by a tip-in from Lampten. The 6’11 center dominated the action with 10 points and 13 rebounds in the second half. Dawson turned up the pressure and forced 15 turnovers in the last twenty minutes (23 for the game). The Pioneers only made 2-7 from 3-point range in the half. DCC outscored MCC 56-26 in the paint and 26-10 off of turnovers, but the most telling statistic was the Buccaneers dominating on the glass 42-22, including 20-5 on the offensive glass, leading to a 23-4 advantage in second chance points.

It was the third time the Buccaneers beat the Pioneers this season and was the 23rd straight home win for Dawson against conference opponents.

The Buccaneers were led by Charles Lampten's monstrous game of 19 points (9-13 FG) and 18 rebounds (9 offensive). Michael Jok led the Buccaneers in scoring with 20 points (8-14 FG) and grabbed 4 rebounds. Reggie Martin stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists. Jajuan Tot also scored in double figures with 13 points.

Miles Community College's Dylan Hushaw led them with 24 points (6-9 3pt), and grabbed 8 rebounds. Favour Chukwukelu added 10 points. Overall, the Pioneers shot 45% from the field and went 9-12 from the free-throw line, but their turnovers hurt them down the stretch as they tried to keep the game close.

Dawson will continue conference play at home on Wednesday against Bismarck State College.