Editor's note: DCC Athletics Release.

he National Junior College Athletic Association Division 1 North Central District Championship Game is set for Saturday night at 6:00 pm in Glendive, Montana. The Dawson Community College Buccaneers will be hosting the Indian Hills Community College Warriors. The winner will qualify for the National Tournament at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas on April 19-24.

Indian Hills has qualified for the National Tournament 16 times, including the past six seasons. They are 27-17 all-time at the National Tournament and have won 3 National Championships and finished runner-up in 2014. They have won 10 consecutive Region XI regular season titles and have sent 34 players to the Division 1 level since 2015.

Last year in Iowa, Indian Hills defeated Dawson in the District Championship 92-65. They were the overall #2 seed heading into Nationals before it was cancelled because of COVID.

Dawson has won back to back Mon-Dak Conference Championships as well as back to back Region XIII titles. They are looking for their first National Tournament appearance in 63 years of having basketball.

Dawson is 22-2 on the season and qualified for the District Championship by beating North Dakota State College of Science in the Region Championship Monday 60-56. Indian Hills is 21-2 overall and qualified for the District Championship by defeating Southeastern Community College 84-65 on Tuesday. They are currently ranked #6 in the country for Division I.

Game time is set for 6:00 pm at the Toepke Center on the campus of Dawson Community College. The Toepke Center is at 75% capacity so the first 1,500 fans will be admitted. All tickets can be purchased at the entrance. No advance ticket sales are available.

You can access the livestream at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfWgZHeshYVCA5YWRSowuFA or through www.gohillstv.com