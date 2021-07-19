GLENDIVE, Mont. - Dawson Community College Softball Coach Jim LeProwse is stepping down, according to a release, for personal reasons.

Coach LeProwse had a record breaking 10 seasons with the Lady Bucs, winning 263 games and losing 143. During his tenure, the Lady Bucs won eight Conference Championships and never finished lower than second place in the conference. They also won six Region Championships.

For his efforts, LeProwse was named Conference Coach of the Year eight times and Region Coach of the Year six times.

He coached 46 Mon-Dak All-Conference players and six Mon-Dak Conference MVPs; as well as 32 All-Region players and five Region MVPs. The Buccaneers have also had two NJCAA All-American players and 1 NFCA All-American during LeProwse’s time at DCC.

“Jim built this program into a conference and regional powerhouse during his time here and put DCC softball on the map nationally," Athletic Director Joe Peterson said. "More than all of the wins, championships and awards, Jim impacted his players’ lives and the entire DCC community in a positive way. His athletes achieved great things on the field and in the classroom. They graduated and he helped them to move on to four-year schools. He will be dearly missed by his players, his co-workers and within the community.”

LeProwse’s best season was 2019 when the Buccaneers finished with a program record 46 wins and 5 losses. They were ranked in the top 25 for most of the season, and also won the Conference and Region Championships. They won their first game in the District Championship, but came up one win short of qualifying for Nationals.

This past season, they finished 32-11 overall and went 21-1 in conference on their way to another Mon-Dak Conference Championship.

“I will always be thankful of and cherish my time here. I have been very fortunate to create lifelong memories over the past 11 years. I would like to thank everyone at Dawson for their support and I wish DCC and all of its employees nothing but the best in the coming years,” LeProwse said.

LeProwse and his wife Lynette will be moving to Butte to be closer to family.