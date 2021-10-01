The Dawson Community College baseball program posted a fundraising video in homage to the cult movie classic, 'Major League' on Wednesday.

The Bucs said the fundraiser will "help generate financial support for our program. Our participants spend many long hours preparing to be the best they can be and are very deserving of your support. We appreciate any amount you can give and thank you in advance for your generous support!"

Donations help Dawson with meals, uniforms, practice equipment, facility repairs, and other miscellaneous needs.