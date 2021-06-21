Billings runner Dani Aragon placed 8th in the 1500m Finals at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.
Aragon would finish with a time of 4:05.09 which is a personal best. The Former Billings Senior Bronc fails to qualify for the Olympics.
