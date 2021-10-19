A goal on a free kick with 19 minutes to play by Nathan Cullingsworth was the difference on Tuesday night as Billings Senior defeated Billings Skyview 1-0 at Amend Park.

The Broncs advance to play Missoula Hellgate on Friday. The Billings Senior girls also advanced with a 4-2 victory over Great Falls CMR. They play Hellgate as well on Saturday.

The Billings West boys defeated Great Falls 2-0 on Tuesday afternoon. Bears will play Helena Capital on Saturday. The Golden Bear girls will also play the Bruins after defeating the Bison 7-0.

Miles Al-Chokhachy scored in overtime to push Bozeman past the Billings Skyview girls.