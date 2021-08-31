COLUMBUS - The last time the Cougars took the field was in October of 2020, when they lost to Glasgow 46-0 in the second round of the playoffs. With the taste of that defeat lingering in the player's mouths over the last 10 months, they say their ready to come out with vengeance this season.

"I think we ar more hungry than ever," says senior running back Trey Johannes. "We need to keep pushing ourselves and get to the fullest so we can be that top level team."

As far as the Columbus offense, they have the chance to be one of the most explosive in Class B. Quarterback Caden Meier returns for his senior season, he'll have the luxury of handing the ball off to Trey Johannes who was a 1,000 yard rusher a season ago. On the outside, Meier will be looking for his big wide receiver Colby Martinez who hauled in 7 touchdowns in 2020.

"It's pretty big, it's pretty big. We have us three obviously then our line is pretty senior heavy and they have experience so it helps a lot," says Meier.

Martinez agrees with Meier, and believes the experienced offensive line will be an integral part of their offense. "We've been having good practices together, our line has been putting in a lot of work I think our line is going to step up big time this year and help us out a lot."

Unlike any other year, the main goal is to take home a state championship, something these players have been chasing for quite some time.

"I mean it'd mean everything. We've been looking forward to this since we were little kids in elementary school playing flag football," says Johannes. "A state championship would be unbelievable."

Columbus opens their season at home on Friday, September 3rd. They will host Shepherd at 7:00pm.