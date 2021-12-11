We made it to Round 10 of the National Finals Rodeo on Saturday night in Las Vegas. It's the end of a long week at the Thomas and Mack Center and Montana and Wyoming cowboys are in good position to win big money on the final night.

Friday treated them well, with three cowboys winning round nine. It all started in bareback riding where Corvallis cowboy Caleb Bennett jumped out to a 88 on Medicine Show to cash $26,997 check. Bennett is sixth in the world, and talked about the electrifying experience of winning a round in the Thomas and Mack.

"When that crowd is sitting right on top of you and you go out and get lucky however you want to say like I did tonight, put a ride on and they're right on top of you and you can't hear yourself scream, that's incredible, that makes the hair stand up on the back of your neck," said Bennett.

Saddle Bronc didn't disappoint either. Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks recorded an 89 for another stellar ride at the NFR. That would end up putting Brooks at third. He's number two in the average and fourth in the world.

That effort was topped by Hillsdale, Wyoming's Brody Cress. Aboard Kangaroo Lou, Cress almost didn't out of the chutes as he struggled to mark the horse. Cress decided to come out and he's glad he did. Cress wins round nine with 91 points as he leads the average entering the final night.

"It's awesome to come in here and draw a set of horses that give you a opportunity to have a solid week. You have to have it, got to show up every night because this is an outstanding group of bronc riders," said Cress.

In tie-down roping, Haven Meged of Miles City has been lighting it up on the back half of the NFR. On Friday he took the top time of 7.3 seconds to win his second round in the last four nights. Meged has vaulted to fourth in the world and third in the average.

"Everybody will be going fast, last time to win money on Saturday night. I just need to make sure I have a good calf and I'm going to be doing the same thing trying to go as fast as possible," said Meged.

Edgar's Parker Breding was knocked off on Friday but still leads the average in bull riding. It will be between him and Josh Frost for the average title on Saturday night.