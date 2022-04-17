BILLINGS- After a near 40-year hiatus, professional hockey is coming back to Billings this fall.

In this week's Conversation with Chris, SWX's Chris Byers talks with Eddie LaPera, the new head coach of the upstart Billings Blizzard. LaPera is a former player and coach for the Billings Bulls junior teams, coming into the job with a strong background in youth hockey. As a former player, a coach and a fan of the game, LaPera is excited for pro hockey to come to the Magic City.

"It's like being a kid in a candy store a little bit. Played here in Billings and people love it so I know they will be receptive once we get going," LaPera said.

Chris: Those that know the history of hockey in Billings know it's been almost forty years since we had professional hockey, going back to the Montana Magic in 1983-84 it lasted only one year. Then you had the Billings Marlboros, another year there so in that long interim, what will make this work where it didn't work before?

LaPera: "I think there's been two other franchises, the Bighorns have been through here the Bulls had a good run through here. I think just having people that have the ability to look back and learn from what worked and didn't work in the past and try to use things from that to make it successful moving forward."

Chris: Maybe the most successful franchise if you look over the decades was the Bulls particularly when they were junior hockey Tier II a pretty high level, very successful competing in various championships. That has to be something you know the history of that organization playing for the Bulls, what is it you think made that organization so successful?

LaPera: "Knowing what didn't work before, they always had great owners. Just good hockey people around Montana that have good input and are willing to help each other."

Chris: I think there's a tremendous hockey base in Billings and I don't think a lot of people realize that but when you say 'hockey,' people come out of the woodwork in this town there is a big hockey base here.

LaPera: "Absolutely, lots of fans and lots of people who have played that settled down here and lots of old coaches they're everywhere."

Chris: Talk about going from the ground up with this organization, you being a first-year coach. I believe this is an organization that has to play at MetraPark that has to come back. Centennial is a great facility for practice and to hold events but for professional hockey how realistic is it to assume you have to play at MetraPark?

LaPera: "I think you are pretty dead on there. I mean just from the perspective standpoint again like you said Centennial is nice they have great people there doing great things for youth hockey. But if you want to look like you are a professional franchise you need the building to support it."

Chris: Colorado native you have been around hockey your whole life. You have been up here for a longtime as a player with the Bulls, as a coach, you are involved in player development in youth hockey... so what are you looking for in players to comprise a team?

LaPera: "I think a lot of that at the level we play at is we want to find the guys still trying to climb the ladder... We don't want guys trying to live the dream. We want dedicated players who will come here, be good parts of the community, be involved work hard and put a good product on the ice."

Chris: I think that's the formula that can work when you have guys looking to make that move be it college or professional hockey is that where you will tap into potential talent?

LaPera: "Yeah, I think you know taking guys that are coming out of college that are misplaced, want to keep playing, want to keep trying to climb the ladder but maybe haven't been on the end scouted higher than that, giving guys like that a chance. Some guys maybe even coming down from higher leagues that need more time to develop are guys we would love to have here. It goes back to finding the guys who want to work hard and keep climbing the ladder fit the formula for us to be successful too."

Chris: As you move forward are you glad you are building this from the ground up or would you rather take something more established, or do you like the fact this is your own blueprint from square one?



LaPera: That goes back ways. Obviously, it's way easier to jump into things that are established. There is always something special about having your fingerprints on something especially when it works out... It's just fun to jump in and have input on things that you normally wouldn't. It goes both ways but it's definitely a cool feeling to be part of building it."

Sports fans, hockey fans can look forward to seeing the puck drop in the big barn. Hockey is back in Billings.