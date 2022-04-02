DENVER- Former Montana State linebacker Alex Singleton recently signed a contract to play for the Denver Broncos.

Singleton played the last two seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles, where he totaled 120 tackles in 2020 and 137 last season, which led the Eagles defense. Singleton was also a captain for Philadelphia.

Before Philadelphia, Singleton made three stops around the NFL after signing with the Seahawks in 2015. He then played in Calgary for the Stampeders, where he was named Defensive MVP and won the Grey Cup.

Now, his journey takes him back to the Rocky Mountains to play for a potential super bowl contender and return closer to home in California, and closer to where he spent his college days in Bozeman.

Singleton talks about the next move in his career, his journey so far and the experience he had at Montana State in the latest Conversations with Chris.