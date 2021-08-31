Billing Senior volleyball says they have a chip on their shoulder this season.On paper, the Broncs have multiple gaps to fill in their lineup after the departure of seven seniors, including all-state middle blocker, Olivia LeBeau.

That has led to fierce competition in practice, and that competition led to success in the opening weekend of the season .

On Saturday, Billings Senior defeated Helena Capital, ending the Bruins' 71-match winning streak .

Kara Pospisil had eight kills and eight digs. Izzy Ping contributed six kills, 11 digs and three blocks. Maddie Swanson had four blocks . Senior then followed up that effort against the Bruins with a sweep against Helena High.

New faces for the Broncs are trying to grab that open playing time. Despite the changes to the roster, senior outside hitter Kara Pospisil said unfamiliarity isn't a problem. She said mot the team knows each other well from playing club in the offseason .

“I think it makes everybody more motivated because there's always a chance you're fighting for your spot. It makes competition, so much more competition because your always fighting for your spot," said Pospisil.

Pospisil added she likes the competition with her teammates because everyone has something to prove, and together they share a common goal of reaching their first state title in four years .

He sister, Mya, a senior libero seems to agree.

“It definitely makes it in practices, everybody has to work harder because no one's guaranteed anything."

Kara added, "There's definitely a lot of greatness that's been through the program and we don't want to be the ones to end it."

Billings Senior next plays in the Belgrade Tournament on September 4.