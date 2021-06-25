Colorado Rogue snap Royals 10-game winning streak

The Colorado Rogue snapped a 10-game winning streak for the Billings Royals Friday afternoon.

The Royals had the bases loaded in the bottom of the 7th but those runners would be left stranded as they fell 5-7.

Billings started the scoring in the bottom of the first, plating three runs in total after a triple from Hunter Eliason.

Rogue capitalized on an error and a fielders choice in the top of the second to make it a 3-2 ballgame. From there it was back and forth until two runs later for Colorado gave them the final advantage.

This was the third game of the weekend for the Royals at the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Tournament.

Earlier Friday, the Billings Scarlets won their second game of the tournament, beating the Colorado Lightning, 5-0.