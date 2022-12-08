BILLINGS, Mont. – The winningest coach in Montana State University Billings history achieved another milestone on Thursday night, as Kevin Woodin led the Yellowjacket women to a 77-48 blowout of Rocky Mountain College at Alterowitz Gym.

The Yellowjackets (9-1) held a slight margin over the visiting Bears (6-4) after the first half of play, but outscored their opponents 45-21 in the final two quarters of play to win comfortably in front of a large contingent of home fans present. “This was a nice win for us today,” said Woodin. “Anytime you play Rock you know you’re going to get their best effort, and those intra-city rival games are always tough to play. We got off to a great start, but they battled back and we had a hard time scoring in the second quarter. We went cold for most of it, but we finished the half on a good note to lead by four. In the second half our defense was outstanding, and we guarded really well especially on their ball screen offensive sets.”

Natalie Andreas scored 17 points, and Aspen Giese scored 15 in the game, each setting new career bests as members of the Yellowjackets. Andreas also collected five rebounds while Giese was all over the box score with six rebounds, a pair of blocks and steals, and an assist. Dyauni Boyce scored 16 points, and her seven rebounds tied for most on the ‘Jackets with Kortney Nelson. Nelson likewise led the team in assist with four. “Individually we had good, balanced scoring, and it was nice to see Aspen and Natalie shoot the ball well from the 3-point line,” said Woodin. “Our three freshmen really gave us some good minutes tonight. We were a little short, but all nine of our players contributed. I’m really happy with how our freshmen competed, and it was a great team win tonight.”

The Yellowjackets opened the game on a 7-0 run, but it wouldn’t take long for Rocky to jump back into it. What followed was a tightly contested first half of play, with neither team gaining much of an advantage. The Bears appeared to cut the score to three going into halftime after a Ky Buell shot found its way in, but after minutes of review, it was ruled a shot clock violation, and the ‘Jackets went into the half up 32-27.

The second half was where MSUB would really find its rhythm. They more than doubled their opponent’s scores across the final quarters, outshooting Rocky 60 percent to 25 percent from the field. That shooting differential, due in part to both great offense and shutdown defense, would help propel the ‘Jackets to a blowout victory. MSUB outrebounded the Bears 42-21 in the game, including 12-2 on the offensive glass to take advantage of their second chances, while limiting extra shots from Rocky. “In the second half we shared the ball well, and we got hotter from the 3-point line,” Woodin said. “Down the stretch offensively we shot it well, were able to pull away, and were able to make enough free throws near the end to come out on top.”

