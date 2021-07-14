Billings West wrestling standout RJ Lowdog has signed on to compete at the next level at Minot State in North Dakota .

Lowdog has placed in every season of his high school career at the state wrestling tournament. His best finish came this past season when he finished as the runner-up in the 138 pound weight class as a senior.

Lowdog also ran track and cross country at Billings West.

"I'm really grateful for what God gave me. He's helped me a lot on my journey. I'm just really excited and stoked to go there. I'm excited to wrestle for the most part. Ready to go out there, kick some butt, try my hardest, work my hardest and show myself and prove to myself that I'm better than I am," Lowdog said on the opportunity to wrestle for Minot State .

The Minot State Beavers wrestling team competed at the NCAA Super Regional last season.