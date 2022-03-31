BIZMARK-- United Tribes Technical College Men's Basketball Player Famous Lefthand has been named to the All-American team by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

The 6'3 guard from Crow Agency, MT by way of Hardin High School had a spectacular freshman season for the Thunderbirds.

Lefthand helped his team to their fifth consecutive winning season and another trip to the Region XIII Championship game by averaging 19.7 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists per game.

The dynamic guard shot 54% from the field and was the Mon Dak Conferences second leading scorer this past season as a freshman.

Lefthand is the third All-American selection in the last four years for the Thunderbirds. He follows Rob McClain Jr. and Cecelio Montgomery to become the sixth All-American in the program's history. Lefthand is an enrolled member of the Crow Nation.