Troy Andersen, Will Dissly exchange jerseys after Falcons win in Seattle

SEATTLE- On Sunday, two Montanans exchanged jerseys after competing against each other in an NFL game. Pretty cool stuff.

Will Dissly, a Bozeman native and tight end for the Seattle Seahawks, and Troy Andersen, Dillon native and linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons did the exchange after Atlanta beat Seattle 27-23 on Sunday.

Will Dissly🤝Troy Andersen Just two Montana boys representing their home state on the big stage! pic.twitter.com/E3wfcJB2Y9 — Alex Eschelman (@alexeschelman) September 26, 2022

Dissly caught three balls for 34 yards and a touchdown. Andersen recorded three tackles in the game. Dissly is in his fifth NFL season and Andersen is beginning his career as a rookie for the Falcons.

Stay tuned to SWX Montana for more stories with Dissly and Andersen to come soon.