Troy Andersen, Will Dissly exchange jerseys after Falcons win in Seattle
Alex Eschelman

SEATTLE- On Sunday, two Montanans exchanged jerseys after competing against each other in an NFL game. Pretty cool stuff. 

Will Dissly, a Bozeman native and tight end for the Seattle Seahawks, and Troy Andersen, Dillon native and linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons did the exchange after Atlanta beat Seattle 27-23 on Sunday. 

Dissly caught three balls for 34 yards and a touchdown. Andersen recorded three tackles in the game. Dissly is in his fifth NFL season and Andersen is beginning his career as a rookie for the Falcons. 

Stay tuned to SWX Montana for more stories with Dissly and Andersen to come soon. 

Tags

Recommended for you