MILES CITY- Something special is brewing with the softball program at Miles Community College.



"There's nothing like being a Pioneer, it's the family orientation it's not just built within our softball team, it's the entire community. It's the teachers that we know in our classroom, it's just everywhere the love that we get," said infielder Abby Johnson.

This season the Pioneers repeated as Region XIII champions, claiming their second region championship in just the program's second full season. It's an amazing start for the upstart program, but that success hasn't been a surprise to MCC head coach, Shawna Juarez.

"I think there's always something amazing about starting a program because to be honest, nobody believes in you. And they think 'Oh it will be a new program, field a team, if you're alright, you're alright.' To me, that's never been an option and I knew we would exceed the expectations because we are all so competitive," Juarez said.



The Pioneers defeated their rivals and fellow perennial softball power, Dawson CC, to claim the Region XIII trophy and earn a chance to host the North Plains District Championship in Miles City. The Pioneers fell to ranked Kirkwood College in a best of three series, but it was another important building block for Miles CC.

"It really helps us see what we want to become, to see how we can fight to get over that and get to the next level of greatness which is getting to the world series," said Juarez.

It's well documented, Miles City loves its sports and always stands behind athletic programs at Miles CC. The players on the softball team say the community have made their two years there a special time.

"I like coming to a small town where you walk into a store, and they say 'Hey good job this weekend'... I just love how tight knit we are," said Miles CC outfielder Elizabeth Ybarra.

And that commitment to community, has made the student athletes pillars in the Miles City community, as they strive for success in the classroom and on the diamond.

"We're nationally ranked in our GPA in the classroom, they do amazing in the community, people love our players. And we focus on the person first, "The heart behind the jersey" is what we always say. We're big on mental health. So, I think when people come here, they see how family oriented we are, how competitive we are, but that it's not just about softball," Juarez said.

It seems to be the right ingredients for a powerhouse program, building toward the future.