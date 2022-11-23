SWX will broadcast 23 total contests this winter including matchups in high school, the Frontier Conference and the Big Sky Conference.
Montana Basketball Games
Wednesday December 21st - UM at Gonzaga Women (Spokane)
Thursday January 5th – Northern Arizona at UM Women
Thursday January 12th – Weber State at UM Men
Monday January 16th – UM at Eastern Washington Men (Spokane)
Thursday January 26th – Sacramento State at UM Women
Thursday February 2nd – Northern Colorado at UM Men
Montana State Basketball
Saturday January 7th – Northern Arizona at MSU Women
Saturday January 14th – Weber State at MSU Men
Saturday January 28th – Sacramento State at MSU Women
Saturday February 4th – Northern Colorado at MSU Men
College Hockey
Friday January 20th – Eastern Washington at MSU Hockey
MSU-Billings Basketball
Saturday February 4th – MSUB DH
Saturday February 25th – UAA at MSUB
Frontier Conference Basketball
Thursday December 1st – Western at Carroll
Saturday January 7th – Carroll at Rocky
Thursday January 19th – Tech at Rocky
Saturday February 11th – Rocky at Carroll
High School Basketball
Friday December 9th – Sentinel at Skyview
Friday January 13th – Central at Laurel
Tuesday February 1st – Butte at Central
Tuesday February 7th – Hellgate at Sentinel
Thursday February 16th – West at Skyview
Friday February 17th – Golden Goat
- West at Senior (Tape Delayed)