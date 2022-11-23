SWX Generic

SWX will broadcast 23 total contests this winter including matchups in high school, the Frontier Conference and the Big Sky Conference. 

Montana Basketball Games

Wednesday December 21st - UM at Gonzaga Women (Spokane)

Thursday January 5th – Northern Arizona at UM Women

Thursday January 12th – Weber State at UM Men

Monday January 16th – UM at Eastern Washington Men (Spokane)

Thursday January 26th – Sacramento State at UM Women

Thursday February 2nd – Northern Colorado at UM Men

Montana State Basketball

Saturday January 7th – Northern Arizona at MSU Women

Saturday January 14th – Weber State at MSU Men

Saturday January 28th – Sacramento State at MSU Women

Saturday February 4th – Northern Colorado at MSU Men

College Hockey

Friday January 20th – Eastern Washington at MSU Hockey

MSU-Billings Basketball

Saturday February 4th – MSUB DH

Saturday February 25th – UAA at MSUB

Frontier Conference Basketball 

Thursday December 1st – Western at Carroll

Saturday January 7th – Carroll at Rocky

Thursday January 19th – Tech at Rocky

Saturday February 11th – Rocky at Carroll

High School Basketball

Friday December 9th – Sentinel at Skyview

Friday January 13th – Central at Laurel

Tuesday February 1st – Butte at Central

Tuesday February 7th – Hellgate at Sentinel

Thursday February 16th – West at Skyview

Friday February 17th – Golden Goat 

                               - West at Senior (Tape Delayed)

